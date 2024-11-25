News & Insights

Bath & Body Works reports Q3 EPS 49c, consensus 47c

November 25, 2024 — 07:00 am EST

Reports Q3 revenue $1.61B, consensus $1.58B. Gina Boswell, CEO of Bath & Body Works, commented, “Our strong results exceeded the high end of our net sales and earnings per diluted share guidance. As a result, we are raising our full-year guidance to fully reflect this outperformance.” Boswell added, “Innovation across our core products, adjacencies, and collaborations is resonating with both new and existing customers supported by the investments we have made in marketing and technology. We are capitalizing on our agile business model and predominantly U.S.-based supply chain, and we believe we are well-positioned to navigate a volatile retail environment and shorter holiday calendar. As we enter the critical holiday period, I am pleased with our strong execution and the momentum we are building, as we drive towards sustainable, long-term profitable growth.”

