Bath & Body Works Reports 3% Increase in Q1 Net Sales to $1.4 Billion and 29% Rise in Earnings Per Share, Appoints New CEO

Bath & Body Works reports a 3% increase in Q1 net sales and a 29% rise in earnings per share.

Quiver AI Summary

Bath & Body Works, Inc. reported a 3% increase in net sales for the first quarter of 2025, reaching $1.4 billion, with earnings per diluted share rising 29% to $0.49, both figures exceeding guidance expectations. This sales performance was attributed to strong consumer response to the company’s innovations. The company maintained its full-year net sales growth guidance of 1% to 3% and earnings per share target of $3.25 to $3.60, accounting for current tariffs. The press release also introduced Daniel Heaf as the new CEO, expressing optimism about the company's future growth in the home fragrance and beauty sectors. Bath & Body Works anticipates generating free cash flow between $750 million and $850 million for 2025, and expects moderate sales growth of up to 2% in the second quarter.

Potential Positives

First quarter net sales increased by 3% to $1.4 billion, which is at the high end of the guidance range.

Earnings per diluted share rose by 29% to $0.49, exceeding the high end of the guidance range.

The company is maintaining its full-year 2025 net sales guidance of 1% to 3% growth and earnings per diluted share guidance of $3.25 to $3.60, indicating confidence in future performance.

Daniel Heaf has been appointed as the new CEO, which may bring fresh leadership and strategic direction to the company.

Potential Negatives

Despite a 3% increase in net sales, the company is maintaining a modest full-year sales growth guidance of only 1% to 3%, indicating limited growth potential.

Second quarter 2025 earnings per diluted share are expected to be significantly lower than the previous year's $0.68, with guidance ranging between $0.33 and $0.38, suggesting a potential decline in profitability.

The anticipated CEO transition may negatively impact earnings per diluted share by approximately $0.05, introducing uncertainty during a critical leadership change.

FAQ

What were Bath & Body Works' first quarter 2025 net sales?

Bath & Body Works reported net sales of $1.424 billion for the first quarter of 2025.

How much did earnings per diluted share increase?

Earnings per diluted share increased by 29% to $0.49 in the first quarter of 2025.

What is the 2025 sales growth guidance?

The company maintains a 2025 net sales growth guidance of 1% to 3% year-over-year.

Who is the new CEO of Bath & Body Works?

Daniel Heaf was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer, effective May 16, 2025.

What factors drove net sales growth?

Net sales growth was driven by compelling innovation and a positive customer response to new products.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BBWI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 267 institutional investors add shares of $BBWI stock to their portfolio, and 323 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BBWI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BBWI in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/20/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/15/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/27/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 02/27/2025

$BBWI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BBWI recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $BBWI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $43.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Korinne Wolfmeyer from Piper Sandler set a target price of $39.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Alex Straton from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $43.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Adrienne Yih from Barclays set a target price of $43.0 on 02/27/2025

on 02/27/2025 Matthew Boss from J.P. Morgan set a target price of $47.0 on 02/27/2025

on 02/27/2025 Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $48.0 on 01/10/2025

Full Release







First quarter net sales up 3% to $1.4 billion, at the high end of the guidance range, and earnings per diluted share up 29% to $0.49, exceeding the high end of the guidance range





Net sales performance driven by compelling innovation





Company maintains 2025 net sales guidance of 1% to 3% growth and earnings per diluted share guidance of $3.25 to $3.60, inclusive of current tariff rates

















COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) today reported first quarter 2025 results.





“Our team delivered a strong start to the year driven by the positive customer response to our innovation in the quarter. We're effectively leveraging our predominantly U.S.-based supply chain to navigate the evolving trade environment, and I’m confident in our ability to adapt to meet the consumer where they are with fragrance innovation and high-quality product at compelling price points as we move through 2025,” said Eva Boratto, CFO, Bath & Body Works.





Boratto concluded, “I’m also excited to welcome Daniel Heaf as CEO of Bath & Body Works, and I look forward to partnering with him and the rest of the leadership team to build on our strong foundation and accelerate growth.”





Last week, Bath & Body Works announced that the Company’s independent directors unanimously voted to appoint Daniel Heaf as Chief Executive Officer, effective May 16, 2025. Following the conclusion of the Company’s 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, Mr. Heaf will be appointed a member of the Board, effective immediately.





Daniel Heaf, CEO of Bath & Body Works, commented, “I’m honored to join this iconic brand with a deep sense of purpose and a powerful foundation. I have already had the privilege of meeting many associates across the company, and I’m incredibly impressed by the passion, dedication, and talent across our teams. I believe we’re incredibly well positioned to define and lead the home fragrance and beauty categories globally and accelerate growth.”









First Quarter 2025 Results









The company reported net sales of $1,424 million for the quarter ended May 3, 2025, an increase of 2.9% compared to net sales of $1,384 million for the quarter ended May 4, 2024.





The company reported earnings per diluted share of $0.49 for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $0.38 last year. First quarter operating income was $209 million compared to $187 million last year, and net income was $105 million compared to $87 million last year.









2025 Guidance









The company is maintaining its full-year 2025 net sales guidance of 1% to 3% growth, compared to $7,307 million in fiscal 2024, and 2025 full-year earnings per diluted share guidance of $3.25 to $3.60, compared to earnings per diluted share of $3.61 and adjusted earnings per diluted share of $3.29 in fiscal 2024. The company’s full-year outlook includes the anticipated impact of all tariff rates currently in effect and levied by the U.S. government and other countries. Our outlook also includes the anticipated impact of approximately $300 million of cash deployed towards share repurchases. In Fiscal 2025, we continue to expect to generate free cash flow of $750 million to $850 million.





The company expects second quarter 2025 net sales to be flat to up 2% compared to $1,526 million in the second quarter of 2024. Second quarter 2025 earnings per diluted share is expected to be between $0.33 and $0.38, compared to earnings per diluted share of $0.68 and adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.37 in the second quarter of 2024. Our second quarter 2025 outlook also includes the anticipated impact of all tariff rates as referenced above.





Our forward-looking guidance excludes the anticipated financial impact of the aforementioned CEO transition, which we estimate could negatively impact earnings per diluted share by approximately $0.05.





For a reconciliation of our reported GAAP to adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share for fiscal 2024 and the second quarter of 2024, refer to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 14, 2025, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the SEC on August 28, 2024, respectively.









Earnings Call and Additional Information









Bath & Body Works, Inc. will conduct its first quarterearnings callat 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on May 29. To listen, call 877-407-9219 (international dial-in number: 412-652-1274). For an audio replay, call 877-660-6853 (international replay number: 201-612-7415); access code 13753334 or log onto www.BBWInc.com. A slide presentation has been posted on the company’s Investor Relations website that summarizes certain information in the company‘s prepared remarks from theearnings callas well as some additional facts and figures regarding the company’s operating performance and guidance.









ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS









Home of America’s Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company’s predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables it to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at 1,900 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada, 524 international franchised locations and an online storefront at bathandbodyworks.com (as of May 3, 2025).









Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995









We caution that any forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) contained in this press release or made by our Company or our management involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors, many of which are beyond our control. Accordingly, our future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Words such as “estimate,” “project,” “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “planned,” “potential,” “target,” “goal” and any similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. There are risks, uncertainties and other factors that in some cases have affected and, in the future, could affect our financial performance and actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements included in this report or otherwise made by the Company or our management. These factors can be found in Item 1A. Risk Factors in our 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K and our subsequent filings.





We are not under any obligation and do not intend to make publicly available any update or other revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect circumstances existing after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of future events even if experience or future events make it clear that any expected results expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements will not be realized.





We announce material financial and operational information using our investor relations website, press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. Information about the Company, our business and our results of operations may also be announced by posts on our accounts on social media channels, including the following: Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn, Pinterest, TikTok and YouTube. The information that we post through these social media channels and on our website may be deemed material. As a result, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in the Company to monitor these social media channels in addition to following our investor relations website, press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. The list of social media channels we use may be updated from time to time on our investor relations website.





For further information, please contact:





Bath & Body Works, Inc.:





Luke Long





InvestorRelations@bbw.com





Media Relations





Emmy Beach







Communications@bbw.com





















BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME













(Unaudited)













(In millions, except per share amounts)





































First Quarter





















2025





















2024















Net Sales





$





1,424













$





1,384













Costs of Goods Sold, Buying and Occupancy









(778





)













(778





)









Gross Profit









646

















606













General, Administrative and Store Operating Expenses









(437





)













(419





)









Operating Income









209

















187













Interest Expense









(71





)













(82





)









Other Income









8

















13













Income Before Income Taxes









146

















118













Provision for Income Taxes









(41





)













(31





)









Net Income





$





105













$





87

































Net Income per Diluted Share





$





0.49













$





0.38

































Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding









215

















226































BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.













CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS













(Unaudited)













(In millions)

































May 3,









2025













May 4,









2024













ASSETS























Current Assets:





















Cash and Cash Equivalents





$





636













$





855













Accounts Receivable, Net









103

















121













Inventories









869

















814













Easton Assets Held for Sale









97

















—













Other









115

















127













Total Current Assets









1,820

















1,917













Property and Equipment, Net









1,111

















1,183













Operating Lease Assets









970

















1,047













Goodwill









628

















628













Trade Name









165

















165













Deferred Income Taxes









133

















143













Other Assets









54

















138













Total Assets





$





4,881













$





5,221















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (DEFICIT)























Current Liabilities:





















Accounts Payable





$





452













$





403













Accrued Expenses and Other









495

















489













Current Operating Lease Liabilities









201

















186













Income Taxes









146

















143













Total Current Liabilities









1,294

















1,221













Deferred Income Taxes









23

















147













Long-term Debt









3,886

















4,282













Long-term Operating Lease Liabilities









895

















990













Other Long-term Liabilities









233

















257













Total Equity (Deficit)









(1,450





)













(1,676





)









Total Liabilities and Equity (Deficit)





$





4,881













$





5,221































BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS













(Unaudited)













(In millions)

































First Quarter





















2025





















2024

















Operating Activities:























Net Income





$





105













$





87













Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:





















Depreciation of Long-lived Assets









64

















71













Share-based Compensation Expense









10

















12













Changes in Assets and Liabilities:





















Accounts Receivable









103

















103













Inventories









(134





)













(105





)









Accounts Payable, Accrued Expenses and Other









14

















(101





)









Income Taxes Payable









34

















25













Other Assets and Liabilities









(8





)













(16





)









Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities









188

















76



































Investing Activities:























Capital Expenditures









(37





)













(46





)









Other Investing Activities









(2





)













—













Net Cash Used for Investing Activities









(39





)













(46





)































Financing Activities:























Payments for Long-term Debt









—

















(110





)









Repurchases of Common Stock









(136





)













(96





)









Dividends Paid









(43





)













(45





)









Tax Payments related to Share-based Awards









(4





)













(7





)









Other Financing Activities









(5





)













(1





)









Net Cash Used for Financing Activities









(188





)













(259





)





























Effects of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents









1

















—













Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents









(38





)













(229





)









Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Year









674

















1,084













Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period





$





636













$





855































BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.













First Quarter





2025

























Total Sales (In millions):





















First Quarter





















2025

















2024













% Change











Stores - U.S. and Canada (a)





$





1,110









$





1,065









4.3





%









Direct - U.S. and Canada









250













261









(4.3





%)









International (b)









64













58









10.1





%











Total Bath & Body Works









$









1,424













$









1,384













2.9









%













________________









(a) Results include fulfilled buy online pick up in store orders.





(b) Results include royalties associated with franchised stores and wholesale sales.





















Total Company-operated Stores:





















































Stores





























Stores

















2/1/2025













Opened













Closed













5/3/2025











United States





1,782









13









(8





)









1,787









Canada





113









—









—













113











Total Bath & Body Works









1,895













13













(8









)













1,900

























Total Partner-operated Stores:

























Stores





























Stores

















2/1/2025













Opened













Closed













5/3/2025











International





494









12









(17





)









489









International - Travel Retail





35









2









(2





)









35











Total International (a)









529













14













(19









)













524













________________









(a) Includes store locations only and does not include kiosks, shop-in-shops, gondola or beauty counter locations.





















BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.













ADJUSTED FORECASTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION













(Unaudited)













(In millions)





































Full-Year





















2025





















Low













High















Reconciliation of Forecasted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Forecasted Free Cash Flow













Forecasted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities





$





1,020













$





1,100













Forecasted Capital Expenditures









(270





)













(250





)









Forecasted Free Cash Flow





$





750













$





850





















Forecasted Free Cash Flow









Our Forecasted Free Cash Flow is defined as Forecasted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities less our Forecasted Capital Expenditures. Our Forecasted Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which we believe is useful to analyze our anticipated ability to generate cash. Our Forecasted Free Cash Flow calculation may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. Our Forecasted Free Cash Flow should be evaluated in addition to, and not considered a substitute for, other GAAP financial measures.



