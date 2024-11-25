Bath & Body Works raises FY24 adjusted EPS view to $3.15-$3.28

Prior view was $3.06-$3.26, consensus $3.20. “For fiscal 2024, the company has raised its full-year net sales and earnings guidance from the guidance provided in August. We now expect net sales to range between a decline of 2.5% to a decline of 1.7%, relative to $7,429 million in fiscal 2023. The 53rd week in fiscal 2023 represents a headwind of approximately 100 basis points to net sales change in fiscal 2024. Full-year 2024 earnings per diluted share is now expected to be between $3.46 and $3.59, compared to earnings per diluted share of $3.84 in 2023. Full-year 2024 adjusted earnings per diluted share is now expected to be between $3.15 and $3.28, compared to adjusted earnings per diluted share of $3.27 in fiscal 2023. The company’s full-year guidance includes the anticipated impact of $400 million of cash deployed towards share repurchases.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BBWI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.