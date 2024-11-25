Bath & Body Works raises FY24 adjusted EPS view to $3.15-$3.28

Prior view was $3.06-$3.26, consensus $3.20. “For fiscal 2024, the company has raised its full-year net sales and earnings guidance from the guidance provided in August. We now expect net sales to range between a decline of 2.5% to a decline of 1.7%, relative to $7,429 million in fiscal 2023. The 53rd week in fiscal 2023 represents a headwind of approximately 100 basis points to net sales change in fiscal 2024. Full-year 2024 earnings per diluted share is now expected to be between $3.46 and $3.59, compared to earnings per diluted share of $3.84 in 2023. Full-year 2024 adjusted earnings per diluted share is now expected to be between $3.15 and $3.28, compared to adjusted earnings per diluted share of $3.27 in fiscal 2023. The company’s full-year guidance includes the anticipated impact of $400 million of cash deployed towards share repurchases.”
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on BBWI:
- Bath & Body Works reports Q3 EPS 49c, consensus 47c
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves This Week, November 25 – November 29, 2024
- Bath & Body Works risk/reward positive into earnings, says Citi
- Bath & Body Works price target lowered to $35 from $39 at JPMorgan
- Lone Pine takes new positions in Salesforce and Starbucks, exits Mastercard
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.