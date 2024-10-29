Bath & Body Works' Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Bath & Body Works, Inc. ( BBWI ), headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, is a specialty retailer in personal care and home fragrance products, offering a wide array of body care, soaps, and candles, with a market cap of $6.8 billion . The company is poised to announce its Q3 earnings before the market opens on Monday, Nov. 25.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect BBWI to report a profit of $0.46 per share , down 4.2% from $0.48 in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently beaten Wall Street's earnings estimates in the past four quarters.

Its adjusted earnings of $0.37 per share for the last quarter surpassed the consensus estimate by 5.7%. Bath & Body Works' Q2 results exceeded earnings expectations, driven by improved gross margins and successful cost-saving initiatives.

For fiscal 2024, analysts expect BBWI to report an EPS of $3.18, down 2.8% from $3.27 in fiscal 2023 .

BBWI stock is down 31.8% YTD, significantly underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 22.1% gains and the Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares' ( VCR ) 11.9% gain over the same time frame.

Shares of Bath & Body Works dipped 7% following its Q2 earnings report on Aug. 28, with net sales of $1.53 billion missing the $1.54 billion consensus. Plus, for fiscal 2025, the company has revised its guidance, now projecting net sales to decrease by 2% to 4% relative to the $7.43 billion in net sales achieved in fiscal 2023.

However, the company anticipates that in the third quarter of 2024, net sales will be flat and up by 2.5%. Additionally, Bath & Body Works is down over 3% after UBS lowered its price target from $52 to $38 on Aug. 29.

The consensus opinion on BBWI stock is moderately bullish, with an overall “Moderate Buy” rating. Of 18 analysts covering the stock, seven advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two indicate a “Moderate Buy,” and nine suggest a “Hold.”

BBWI's average analyst price target is $41, suggesting a potential upside of 39.2% from the current levels.

