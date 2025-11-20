Bath & Body Works Q3 25 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on November 20, 2025, to discuss Q3 25 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investors.bbwinc.com/financial-reporting/events-presentations

To listen to the call, dial 877-407-9219 (Domestic) or 412-652-1274 (international).

For a replay call, dial 877-660-6853 (Domestic) or 201-612-7415 (International), Access code 13756535.

