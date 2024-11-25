Bath & Body Works Q3 24 Earnings Conference Call At 9:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) will host a conference call at 9:00 AM ET on November 25, 2024, to discuss Q3 24 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investors.bbwinc.com/financial-reporting/events-presentations

To listen to the call, dial 877-407-9219 (domestic) or 201-689-8852 (international).

For a replay call, dial 877-660-6853 (domestic) or 201-612-7415 (international) and entering access code 13749737.

