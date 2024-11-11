Bath & Body Works put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Bath & Body Works (BBWI) with 3,639 puts trading, or 5x expected. Most active are Nov-24 31 puts and 11/22 weekly 32 calls, with total volume in those strikes near 4,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 2.16, while ATM IV is up nearly 2 points on the day. Earnings are expected on November 25th.
