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Bath & Body Works Products Will Now Be Available On Ulta Beauty Stores And Website, Stock Gains

June 23, 2026 — 10:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) announced a strategic partnership with Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) to bring its most-loved body care and home fragrance products to the latter's retail outlets and website, starting July 12, 2026.

The featured products will include iconic signature scents in fine fragrance mist, body cream, hand soap and more, along with a collection of the brand's high-quality 3-wick candles and Wallflowers. Additionally, a nostalgic favorite, Juniper Breeze, will be exclusively available at Ulta Beauty.

Through this partnership, the company expects to broaden its marketplace strategy, as well as expand products beyond its owned stores and digital channels, marking an important step in its Consumer First Formula.

"This strategic partnership introduces our brand to new, highly engaged consumers who love to discover and explore, with a curated selection of thoughtfully crafted scents that showcase our fragrance leadership and expertise," said Maly Bernstein, Bath & Body Works chief commercial officer.

Currently, BBWI is trading at $20.52, up 4.33 percent on the New York Stock Exchange. Meanwhile, ULTA is trading at $468.22, up 0.68 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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