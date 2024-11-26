Bath & Body Works price target raised to $49 from $48 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Bath & Body Works to $49 from $48 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm leaves the Q3 report, in which Bath & Body “unexpectedly” delivered topline upside on core product strength and subsequently raised fiscal year guidance, with “incremental conviction” in the company’s ability to deliver at least low-single digit percentage steady-state growth over time, the analyst tells investors.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BBWI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.