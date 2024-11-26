Bath & Body Works price target raised to $49 from $48 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Bath & Body Works to $49 from $48 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm leaves the Q3 report, in which Bath & Body “unexpectedly” delivered topline upside on core product strength and subsequently raised fiscal year guidance, with “incremental conviction” in the company’s ability to deliver at least low-single digit percentage steady-state growth over time, the analyst tells investors.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.