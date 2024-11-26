Bath & Body Works price target raised to $42 from $40 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst Jonna Kim raised the firm’s price target on Bath & Body Works to $42 from $40 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said they delivered broad based strength and a combination of modest expectations ahead of earnings and FY24 guide raise.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BBWI:
- Bath & Body Works price target raised to $39 from $35 at JPMorgan
- Bath & Body Works price target raised to $36 from $35 at Piper Sandler
- Bath & Body Works price target raised to $49 from $48 at Morgan Stanley
- Bath & Body Works price target raised to $38 from $32 at Wells Fargo
- Bath & Body Works price target raised to $52 from $51 at Deutsche Bank
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.