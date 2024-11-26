Bath & Body Works price target raised to $42 from $40 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst Jonna Kim raised the firm’s price target on Bath & Body Works to $42 from $40 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said they delivered broad based strength and a combination of modest expectations ahead of earnings and FY24 guide raise.

