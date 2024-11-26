Bath & Body Works price target raised to $39 from $35 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on Bath & Body Works to $39 from $35 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company reported in-line Q3 results and management raised its Q4 earnings outlook by 2% at the midpoint, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

