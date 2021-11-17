Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2021

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BBWI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BBWI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $75.78, the dividend yield is .79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BBWI was $75.78, representing a -7.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $82 and a 125.67% increase over the 52 week low of $33.58.

BBWI is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as United Rentals, Inc. (URI) and Gartner, Inc. (IT). BBWI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.51. Zacks Investment Research reports BBWI's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 20.52%, compared to an industry average of 13.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bbwi Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BBWI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BBWI as a top-10 holding:

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (PEZ)

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (GVIP)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust Invesco Russel (OMFL)

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FAD)

First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (TUSA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is TUSA with an increase of 10.6% over the last 100 days. PEZ has the highest percent weighting of BBWI at 3.62%.

