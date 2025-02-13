Bath & Body Works, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2024 Financial Results Announcement

Bath & Body Works will report Q4 2024 results on February 27, 2025, with a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EST.

FAQ

$BBWI Insider Trading Activity

$BBWI insiders have traded $BBWI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BBWI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GINA BOSWELL (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $177,852

$BBWI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 241 institutional investors add shares of $BBWI stock to their portfolio, and 322 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) announced today that it plans to report its fourth quarter and fiscal 2024 financial results before market open on Thursday, February 27, 2025. In conjunction with this report, the company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EST during which Gina Boswell, chief executive officer, and Eva Boratto, chief financial officer, will discuss the company's results and provide a business update. Supplemental materials will be posted approximately 45 minutes prior to the start of the conference call on the



events and presentations



page in the Investors section of the company’s website at



bbwinc.com



.





Investors and analysts interested in participating in the conference call are invited to dial 877-407-9219 (domestic) or 201-689-8852 (international). A telephone replay of the conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-660-6853 (domestic) or 201-612-7415 (international) and entering access code 13751262.





To listen to the audio webcast, please visit the



events and presentations



page in the Investors section of the company’s website at



bbwinc.com



. The webcast replay will be available approximately three hours following the live call and archived for 90 days.









ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS:









Home of America’s Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company’s predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables it to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,880 Company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada, more than 500 international franchised locations and an online storefront at bathandbodyworks.com.





For further information, please contact:





Bath & Body Works:





Investor Relations





Luke Long







investorrelations@bbw.com







Media Relations





Emmy Beach







communications@bbw.com





