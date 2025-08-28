Markets
BBWI

Bath & Body Works, Inc. Profit Drops In Q2

August 28, 2025 — 07:49 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) revealed earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $64 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $152 million, or $0.68 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Bath & Body Works, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $78 million or $0.37 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.5% to $1.549 billion from $1.526 billion last year.

Bath & Body Works, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $64 Mln. vs. $152 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.30 vs. $0.68 last year. -Revenue: $1.549 Bln vs. $1.526 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.35 - $3.60

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BBWI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.