Bath & Body Works, Inc. Profit Drops In Q2

(RTTNews) - Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) revealed earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $64 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $152 million, or $0.68 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Bath & Body Works, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $78 million or $0.37 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.5% to $1.549 billion from $1.526 billion last year.

Bath & Body Works, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $64 Mln. vs. $152 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.30 vs. $0.68 last year. -Revenue: $1.549 Bln vs. $1.526 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.35 - $3.60

