Bath & Body Works, Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q1, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $105 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $87 million, or $0.38 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.9% to $1.424 billion from $1.384 billion last year.

Bath & Body Works, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $105 Mln. vs. $87 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.49 vs. $0.38 last year. -Revenue: $1.424 Bln vs. $1.384 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.33 - $0.38 Full year EPS guidance: $3.25 - $3.60

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.