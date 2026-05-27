Bath & Body Works, Inc. Announces Advance In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $183 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $105 million, or $0.49 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Bath & Body Works, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $65 million or $0.32 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.2% to $1.378 billion from $1.424 billion last year.

Bath & Body Works, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $183 Mln. vs. $105 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.90 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue: $1.378 Bln vs. $1.424 Bln last year.

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