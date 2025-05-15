Bath & Body Works, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 29

Bath & Body Works will report Q1 2025 financial results on May 29, 2025, with a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

FAQ

When will Bath & Body Works report its Q1 2025 financial results?

Bath & Body Works plans to report its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 29, 2025, before market open.

Who will host the conference call for the financial results?

The conference call will be hosted by CEO Gina Boswell and CFO Eva Boratto.

How can I participate in the conference call?

Investors can participate by dialing 877-407-9219 domestically or 412-652-1274 internationally.

Where can I find the supplemental materials for the financial report?

Supplemental materials will be posted on the events and presentations page in the Investors section of bbwinc.com.

How long will the webcast replay of the conference call be available?

The webcast replay will be available approximately three hours after the call and archived for 90 days.

$BBWI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 275 institutional investors add shares of $BBWI stock to their portfolio, and 301 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$BBWI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BBWI in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/27/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 02/27/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BBWI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BBWI forecast page.

$BBWI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BBWI recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $BBWI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $45.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Alex Straton from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $43.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Adrienne Yih from Barclays set a target price of $43.0 on 02/27/2025

on 02/27/2025 Matthew Boss from J.P. Morgan set a target price of $47.0 on 02/27/2025

on 02/27/2025 Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $48.0 on 01/10/2025

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) announced today that it plans to report its first quarter 2025 financial results before market open on Thursday, May 29, 2025. In conjunction with this report, the company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT during which Gina Boswell, chief executive officer, and Eva Boratto, chief financial officer, will discuss the company's results and provide a business update. Supplemental materials will be posted approximately 90 minutes prior to the start of the conference call on the



events and presentations



page in the Investors section of the company’s website at



bbwinc.com



.





Investors and analysts interested in participating in the conference call are invited to dial 877-407-9219 (domestic) or 412-652-1274 (international). A telephone replay of the conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-660-6853 (domestic) or 201-612-7415 (international) and entering access code 13753334.





To listen to the audio webcast, please visit the



events and presentations



page in the Investors section of the company’s website at



bbwinc.com



. The webcast replay will be available approximately three hours following the live call and archived for 90 days.









ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS:









Home of America’s Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company’s predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables it to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at 1,895 Company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada, 529 international franchised locations and an online storefront at bathandbodyworks.com (as of February 1, 2025).





For further information, please contact:





Bath & Body Works:





Investor Relations





Luke Long







investorrelations@bbw.com







Media Relations





Emmy Beach







communications@bbw.com





