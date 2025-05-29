Bath & Body Works Guides Q2 Below Estimates; Maintains FY25 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, home fragrance company Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) provided its earnings, adjusted earnings and net sales growth guidance for the second quarter, and maintained its full-year 2025 outlook.

For the second quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $0.33 to $0.38 per share on net sales growth flat to 2 percent and flat from last years $1.53 billion, implying net sales between $1.53 billion and $1.56 billion.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $0.42 per share on a net sales growth of 2.57 percent to $1.57 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company continues to project earnings in the range of $3.25 to $3.60 per share on net sales growth of 1 to 3 percent from last years $7.31 billion, implying net sales between $7.38 billion and $7.53 billion.

The Street is looking for earnings of $3.57 per share on a net sales growth of 2.40 percent to $7.48 billion for the year.

Last week, Bath & Body Works announced that the Company's independent directors unanimously voted to appoint Daniel Heaf as Chief Executive Officer, effective May 16, 2025. Following the conclusion of the Company's 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, Heaf will be appointed a member of the Board, effective immediately.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

