BATH & BODY WORKS Earnings Results: $BBWI Reports Quarterly Earnings

BATH & BODY WORKS ($BBWI) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported earnings of $0.49 per share, beating estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $1,424,000,000, missing estimates of $1,452,314,352 by $-28,314,352.

BATH & BODY WORKS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 267 institutional investors add shares of BATH & BODY WORKS stock to their portfolio, and 323 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BATH & BODY WORKS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BBWI in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/20/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/15/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/27/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 02/27/2025

BATH & BODY WORKS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BBWI recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $BBWI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $43.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Korinne Wolfmeyer from Piper Sandler set a target price of $39.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Alex Straton from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $43.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Adrienne Yih from Barclays set a target price of $43.0 on 02/27/2025

on 02/27/2025 Matthew Boss from J.P. Morgan set a target price of $47.0 on 02/27/2025

on 02/27/2025 Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $48.0 on 01/10/2025

