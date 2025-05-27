BATH & BODY WORKS Earnings Preview: Recent $BBWI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BATH & BODY WORKS ($BBWI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,452,314,352 and earnings of $0.48 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $BBWI stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
BATH & BODY WORKS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 267 institutional investors add shares of BATH & BODY WORKS stock to their portfolio, and 323 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- THIRD POINT LLC removed 11,785,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $456,904,450
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 6,752,274 shares (+14732.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $204,728,947
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 6,471,043 shares (-23.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $196,202,023
- FMR LLC added 5,717,864 shares (+187.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $173,365,636
- PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ removed 4,185,229 shares (-78.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $126,896,143
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 3,153,741 shares (-81.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $95,621,427
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,907,506 shares (+267.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $88,155,581
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
BATH & BODY WORKS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BBWI in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/20/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/15/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/27/2025
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 02/27/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for BATH & BODY WORKS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BBWI forecast page.
BATH & BODY WORKS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BBWI recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $BBWI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $43.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Korinne Wolfmeyer from Piper Sandler set a target price of $39.0 on 05/15/2025
- Alex Straton from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $43.0 on 05/06/2025
- Adrienne Yih from Barclays set a target price of $43.0 on 02/27/2025
- Matthew Boss from J.P. Morgan set a target price of $47.0 on 02/27/2025
- Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $48.0 on 01/10/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.