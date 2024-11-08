Bath & Body Works downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih downgraded Bath & Body Works to Underweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $28, down from $31. The analyst believes there is risk of ongoing sales and margin pressure in 2025 from a weakening U.S. macro environment, spending normalization in the beauty segment, and inventory building. Bath & Body shares could underperform the broader retail sector, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BBWI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.