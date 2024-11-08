News & Insights

Stocks
BBWI

Bath & Body Works downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Barclays

November 08, 2024 — 04:45 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih downgraded Bath & Body Works to Underweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $28, down from $31. The analyst believes there is risk of ongoing sales and margin pressure in 2025 from a weakening U.S. macro environment, spending normalization in the beauty segment, and inventory building. Bath & Body shares could underperform the broader retail sector, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BBWI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BBWI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.