Markets
BBWI

Bath & Body Works Debuts New Disney Villain-Inspired Fragrance Collection

August 18, 2025 — 07:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI), Monday announced the launch of new Disney-inspired fragrance collection, named The Disney Villains Collection, for customers.

The collection captures the essence of two iconic Disney Villains, The Evil Queen and Maleficent, and will be available to shop for Bath & Body Works loyalty members August 26 and 27, and for all customers on September 3.

The launch also marks expansion of partnership between Bath & Body Works and Disney.

In the pre-market hours, BBWI is trading at $28.88, up 0.70 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BBWI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.