Bath & Body Works (BBWI) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended July 2025, Bath & Body Works (BBWI) reported revenue of $1.55 billion, up 1.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.37, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.29% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.55 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.37, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Total Company-Operated Stores - Total Bath & Body Works - Total - Stores (EOP) : 1,904 versus 1,909 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 1,904 versus 1,909 estimated by four analysts on average. Total Company-Operated Stores - Total Bath & Body Works - Canada - Stores (EOP) : 113 compared to the 113 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 113 compared to the 113 average estimate based on two analysts. Total Company-Operated Stores - Total Bath & Body Works - United States - Stores (EOP) : 1,791 compared to the 1,797 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1,791 compared to the 1,797 average estimate based on two analysts. Geographic Net Sales- Stores - U.S. and Canada : $1.2 billion compared to the $1.17 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.9% year over year.

: $1.2 billion compared to the $1.17 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.9% year over year. Geographic Net Sales- International : $86 million versus $84.84 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.4% change.

: $86 million versus $84.84 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.4% change. Geographic Net Sales- Direct - U.S. and Canada: $267 million compared to the $295.55 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.1% year over year.

Here is how Bath & Body Works performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Bath & Body Works here>>>

Shares of Bath & Body Works have returned +5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.