Bath & Body Works (BBWI) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Bath & Body Works (BBWI) reported $1.4 billion in revenue for the quarter ended April 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.7%. EPS of $0.33 for the same period compares to $0.64 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.22% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.26, the EPS surprise was +26.92%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Bath & Body Works performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Number of stores - Bath & Body Works- End of Period : 1810 versus 1812.2 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 1810 versus 1812.2 estimated by five analysts on average. Number of stores - Bath & Body Works Canada (LTD) : 109 compared to the 109 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 109 compared to the 109 average estimate based on three analysts. Number of stores - Bath & Body Works - U.S. 1701 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1702.67.

1701 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1702.67. Bath & Body Works International : $82 million versus $91.29 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12% change.

: $82 million versus $91.29 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12% change. Total Sales- Bath & Body Works Direct- U.S. and Canada : $280 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $310.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.8%.

: $280 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $310.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.8%. Total Sales- Bath & Body Works stores-U.S. and Canada: $1.03 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.07 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.4%.

Shares of Bath & Body Works have returned -4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.