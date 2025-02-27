Bath & Body Works (BBWI) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Bath & Body Works (BBWI) reported $2.79 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.3%. EPS of $2.09 for the same period compares to $2.06 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.77 billion, representing a surprise of +0.57%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.45%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.04.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Bath & Body Works performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Company-Operated Stores - Total Bath & Body Works - Total - Stores (EOP) : 1,895 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1,893.

: 1,895 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1,893. Total Company-Operated Stores - Total Bath & Body Works - United States - Stores (EOP) : 1,782 versus 1,782 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 1,782 versus 1,782 estimated by three analysts on average. Total Company-Operated Stores - Total Bath & Body Works - Canada - Stores (EOP) : 113 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 112.

: 113 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 112. Total Partner-Operated Stores - Total International - International - Travel Retail - Stores (EOP) : 35 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 32.

: 35 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 32. Total Partner-Operated Stores - Total International - Total - Stores (EOP) : 529 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 518.

: 529 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 518. Total Partner-Operated Stores - Total International - International - Stores (EOP) : 494 compared to the 486 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 494 compared to the 486 average estimate based on two analysts. Geographic Net Sales- Stores - U.S. and Canada : $2.11 billion versus $2.07 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.5% change.

: $2.11 billion versus $2.07 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.5% change. Geographic Net Sales- International : $84 million versus $87.21 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.6% change.

: $84 million versus $87.21 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.6% change. Geographic Net Sales- Direct - U.S. and Canada: $595 million compared to the $616.33 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.3% year over year.

Shares of Bath & Body Works have returned +9.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

