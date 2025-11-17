Bath & Body Works (BBWI) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works (BBWI) will report quarterly earnings of $0.40 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 18.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.63 billion, exhibiting an increase of 1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Bath & Body Works metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Net Sales- Stores - U.S. and Canada' will reach $1.26 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.1%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Net Sales- International' will likely reach $73.07 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Net Sales- Direct - U.S. and Canada' to come in at $309.39 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Company-Operated Stores - Total Bath & Body Works - Total - Stores (EOP)' should arrive at 1,915 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,885 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Company-operated U.S. Store Data - Total Selling Square Feet' at 5.13 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5.04 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Company-Operated Stores - Total Bath & Body Works - Canada - Stores (EOP)' will reach 113 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 112 .

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Company-Operated Stores - Total Bath & Body Works - United States - Stores (EOP)' should come in at 1,801 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,773 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Company-operated U.S. Store Data - Average Store Size (selling square feet)' to reach 2.85 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2.84 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Bath & Body Works have demonstrated returns of -17% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), BBWI is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

