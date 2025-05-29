Bath & Body Works (BBWI) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Bath & Body Works (BBWI) reported $1.42 billion in revenue for the quarter ended April 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. EPS of $0.49 for the same period compares to $0.38 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42 billion, representing a surprise of -0.02%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.26%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.47.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Bath & Body Works performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Company-Operated Stores - Total Bath & Body Works - Total - Stores (EOP) : 1,900 versus 1,903 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 1,900 versus 1,903 estimated by five analysts on average. Total Company-Operated Stores - Total Bath & Body Works - United States - Stores (EOP) : 1,787 compared to the 1,790 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1,787 compared to the 1,790 average estimate based on three analysts. Total Company-Operated Stores - Total Bath & Body Works - Canada - Stores (EOP) : 113 versus 113 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 113 versus 113 estimated by three analysts on average. Total Partner-Operated Stores - Total International - International - Travel Retail - Stores (EOP) : 35 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 35.

: 35 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 35. Total Partner-Operated Stores - Total International - Total - Stores (EOP) : 524 versus 541 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 524 versus 541 estimated by two analysts on average. Total Partner-Operated Stores - Total International - International - Stores (EOP) : 489 versus 506 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 489 versus 506 estimated by two analysts on average. Geographic Net Sales- Stores - U.S. and Canada : $1.11 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.09 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.2%.

: $1.11 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.09 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.2%. Geographic Net Sales- International : $64 million compared to the $65.31 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.3% year over year.

: $64 million compared to the $65.31 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.3% year over year. Geographic Net Sales- Direct - U.S. and Canada: $250 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $265.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.2%.

Shares of Bath & Body Works have returned -0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.