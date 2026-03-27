Bath & Body Works (BBWI) Price Target Increased by 11.25% to 28.57

The average one-year price target for Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) has been revised to $28.57 / share. This is an increase of 11.25% from the prior estimate of $25.68 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $57.87 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 60.23% from the latest reported closing price of $17.83 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 527 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bath & Body Works. This is an decrease of 459 owner(s) or 46.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBWI is 0.10%, an increase of 54.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 25.66% to 200,310K shares. The put/call ratio of BBWI is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aqr Capital Management holds 11,446K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,922K shares , representing an increase of 57.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBWI by 65.03% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 5,769K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 925K shares , representing an increase of 83.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBWI by 237.23% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 5,314K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,174K shares , representing an increase of 2.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBWI by 20.93% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 5,024K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,861K shares , representing a decrease of 16.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBWI by 43.94% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,960K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,850K shares , representing an increase of 2.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBWI by 58.65% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.