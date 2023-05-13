Bath & Body Works (BBWI) Declares $0.20 Dividend

Bath & Body Works said on May 12, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 1, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 2, 2023 will receive the payment on June 16, 2023.

At the current share price of $33.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.42%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.87%, the lowest has been 0.75%, and the highest has been 16.36%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.75 (n=197).

The current dividend yield is 0.65 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1129 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bath & Body Works. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 2.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBWI is 0.23%, an increase of 16.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.85% to 239,143K shares. The put/call ratio of BBWI is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.91% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bath & Body Works is 49.14. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $79.80. The average price target represents an increase of 48.91% from its latest reported closing price of 33.00.

The projected annual revenue for Bath & Body Works is 7,913MM, an increase of 4.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.77.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lone Pine Capital holds 20,630K shares representing 9.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Third Point holds 13,750K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,135K shares, representing an increase of 40.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBWI by 102.64% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,082K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,073K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBWI by 24.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,586K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,457K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBWI by 21.77% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,814K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,607K shares, representing an increase of 3.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBWI by 89.68% over the last quarter.

Bath & Body Works Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bath & Body Works is one of the world's leading specialty retailers and home to America's Favorite Fragrances® offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the #1 selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. For more than 30 years, customers have looked to Bath & Body Works for quality, on-trend products and the newest, freshest fragrances. Today, these fragrant products can be purchased at more than 1,750 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada, and more than 300 international franchised locations, as well as on bathandbodyworks.com.

