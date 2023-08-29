Bath & Body Works (BBWI) Commences Holiday Hiring for 2023

Bath & Body Works, Inc. BBWI is taking strides to ensure a delightful shopping experience as it announces the commencement of seasonal hiring for the 2023 holiday season. As the festive season draws near, BBWI is gearing up to cater to the heightened shopping frenzy by bringing on board 30,000 dedicated seasonal sales associates across its stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.



With applications going live on Aug 29, 2023, prospective candidates have time until Oct 22, 2023 to submit applications.



The significance of the holiday season for retailers cannot be overstated. This period marks a crucial juncture, often accounting for a substantial portion of annual sales. The influx of enthusiastic shoppers provides retailers with the opportunity to showcase their offerings, boost revenues and solidify brand loyalty. Retailers leverage this period to not only maximize sales but also leave an indelible impression on consumers.



Apart from playing a pivotal role in meeting the heightened consumer demand, Bath & Body Works’ seasonal associates have the chance to transition to long-term roles, ensuring stability well beyond the holiday fervor. Additionally, the enticing benefits of flexible schedules and a generous 40% store-wide discount make these roles all the more appealing.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The holiday spirit extends to BBWI's distribution centers as well. With plans to hire approximately 2,500 employees across four central Ohio distribution centers, the company aims to streamline its operations and ensure a seamless supply chain during the bustling season. Competitive hourly wages ranging from $18.25 to $23.50, a flexible work schedule and an attractive store-wide discount create a compelling package for potential hires.



As the application window opens, eager candidates have until mid-December to seize these rewarding opportunities. BBWI even offers a $500 associate referral bonus program, incentivizing the referral of potential candidates.



In conclusion, Bath & Body Works’ strategic move to bolster its workforce for the upcoming holiday season not only ensures smooth operations but also underscores the pivotal role this period plays in the retail landscape.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have dropped 9% in the past six months compared with the industry’s decline of 11%.

Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.

