Bath & Body Works Appoints Daniel Heaf as CEO; Pre-Announces Strong Q1 2025 Sales and Earnings Results

Bath & Body Works announces Daniel Heaf as CEO, pre-announces Q1 2025 sales of $1.4 billion, exceeding guidance.

Quiver AI Summary

Bath & Body Works, Inc. has appointed Daniel Heaf as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately, following the unanimous decision by the company’s independent directors. Heaf, known for his transformative leadership and consumer-centric approach, previously held senior positions at Nike where he drove significant growth in retail and digital sales. He succeeds Gina Boswell, who has stepped down, and Heaf expressed enthusiasm about leading the company into its next growth phase, leveraging its strong brand and workforce. Additionally, the company pre-announced its first quarter 2025 net sales of $1.4 billion, representing a 3% increase year-over-year, with earnings per diluted share of $0.49, exceeding guidance. Bath & Body Works maintains its full-year outlook for continued sales growth despite potential tariff impacts on imported goods.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Daniel Heaf as CEO brings a leader with a proven track record of driving significant growth and transformation in global consumer brands, particularly at Nike.

Pre-announcement of first quarter 2025 net sales of $1.4 billion and earnings per diluted share of $0.49 indicates strong financial performance, meeting and exceeding guidance expectations.

Heaf's vision for the company aims to unlock its untapped potential, positioning Bath & Body Works for future growth in the global beauty and home fragrance markets.

The company maintains its initial full-year 2025 sales and earnings outlook, suggesting a confident outlook amidst economic challenges.

Potential Negatives

Gina Boswell stepped down as CEO, indicating a sudden leadership change which may create uncertainty and instability within the company.

The projected growth for 2025 is modest, with sales guidance only between 1% to 3%, suggesting potential challenges in achieving significant business expansion.

Forward-looking statements contain caution regarding potential fluctuations in performance and financial results, raising concerns about the company's ability to meet its targets amid external factors like tariffs.

FAQ

Who is the new CEO of Bath & Body Works?

Daniel Heaf has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of Bath & Body Works, effective immediately.

What were Bath & Body Works' Q1 2025 financial results?

For Q1 2025, net sales were $1.4 billion, with earnings per diluted share at $0.49, both exceeding guidance.

What is Bath & Body Works' full-year outlook for 2025?

The company maintains its 2025 full-year outlook of 1% to 3% net sales growth and $3.25 to $3.60 earnings per share.

What prior experience does Daniel Heaf have?

Daniel Heaf previously held senior roles at Nike, leading significant growth in retail and digital sales, and served at Burberry.

When will Bath & Body Works hold itsearnings call

The first quarterearnings callis scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 29, 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BBWI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 265 institutional investors add shares of $BBWI stock to their portfolio, and 325 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$BBWI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BBWI in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/15/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/27/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 02/27/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BBWI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BBWI forecast page.

$BBWI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BBWI recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $BBWI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $43.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Korinne Wolfmeyer from Piper Sandler set a target price of $39.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Alex Straton from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $43.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Adrienne Yih from Barclays set a target price of $43.0 on 02/27/2025

on 02/27/2025 Matthew Boss from J.P. Morgan set a target price of $47.0 on 02/27/2025

on 02/27/2025 Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $48.0 on 01/10/2025

Full Release





Heaf Brings Proven Track Record of Driving Growth Across Iconic Global Consumer Brands Through Product, Retail, and Marketing Transformation









Company Pre-Announces First Quarter 2025 Net Sales of $1.4 billion and Earnings Per Diluted Share of $0.49, Meeting the High End of Sales Guidance and Exceeding EPS Guidance;









Maintains 2025 Full-Year Outlook







COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) today announced that the Company’s independent directors voted unanimously to appoint Daniel Heaf as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Heaf will be appointed as a member of the Board immediately following the conclusion of the Company’s 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.





Heaf is a transformative leader with a deep consumer-centric mindset and a track record of driving bold innovation at scale across global consumer and retail companies. In senior leadership roles at Nike, Heaf oversaw strategy and drove significant growth in retail and digital sales channels at a time of massive upheaval in the marketplace. Most recently, as Nike’s Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer, Heaf delivered material productivity gains by refocusing resources and investment in product and brand. Prior to that, as Head of Nike Direct, Heaf oversaw 45,000 employees in 9,000 stores across 41 countries and more than doubled the business to $22.3 billion in five years. Before Nike, Heaf served as Senior Vice President of Digital, Digital Marketing, Customer Service & Data at Burberry, where he helped reposition the brand as a digital innovator.





“Through a strategic search, the Board recognized a rare and exciting opportunity to bring on Daniel as the next CEO of Bath & Body Works,” said Sarah Nash, Chair of the Board. “Daniel is a forward-thinking leader with a remarkable track record of driving innovative, transformative growth across iconic global brands. He brings bold and direct leadership which energizes and inspires teams to rally behind him. His vision for evolving Bath & Body Works to be highly coveted, relevant, and resonant for customers everywhere – combined with his consumer-first mindset – make him the right person to lead Bath & Body Works. Daniel, his leadership team, and the Board will partner closely to develop a forward-looking strategy that honors the company’s legacy while embracing bold, necessary transformation to meet consumers where they are.”





“I am honored and energized by the opportunity to lead Bath & Body Works into its next chapter of growth,” said Daniel Heaf. “Bath & Body Works has extraordinary untapped potential and sits at an exciting inflection point. Together, with the foundation of an iconic brand, more than 50,000 associates, tens of millions of active loyalty members, and a strong North American store footprint and supply chain, we have an opportunity to become the defining home fragrance and beauty brand of choice globally. I look forward to working closely with the Board, the leadership team, and our associates to build on the company’s fragrance leadership and accelerate growth.”





Gina Boswell has stepped down from her role as CEO and a member of the Bath & Body Works Board, effective immediately.





“On the behalf of the Board, I want to thank Gina for her contributions to Bath & Body Works. In the post COVID-normalization period she was able to stabilize the business and return it to profitable revenue growth,” said Nash.









Company Pre-Announces First Quarter 2025 Net Sales and Earnings Per Diluted Share Results









In connection with today’s announcement, the Company is pre-announcing its preliminary first quarter net sales and earnings per diluted share results. For the first quarter ended May 3, 2025, net sales were $1,424 million, an increase of 3% compared to the prior year period. Earnings per diluted share were $0.49 for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $0.38 last year. First quarter 2025 sales were at the high end of the guidance range, and earnings per share exceeded the high end of the guidance range. The Company maintains its initial full-year 2025 net sales guidance of 1% to 3% growth and $3.25 to $3.60 earnings per diluted share.





Our forward-looking guidance reflects the impact of the initial 10% tariff on goods imported from China and excludes potential impacts from other possible tariff changes.





The preliminary results for the first quarter ended May 3, 2025, are an estimate, based on information available to management as of the date of this release, and are subject to further changes upon completion of the Company’s standard closing procedures. It is possible that management may identify items that require it to make adjustments to the preliminary financial information set forth above.









Earnings Call and Additional Information









Bath & Body Works, Inc. will conduct its first quarterearnings callat 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 29, 2025. Investors can expect to hear from Sarah Nash, Board Chair, Daniel Heaf, Chief Executive Officer, and Eva Boratto, Chief Financial Officer. To listen, call 877-407-9219 (international dial-in number: 412-652-1274). For an audio replay, call 877-660-6853 (international replay number: 201-612-7415); access code 13753334 or log onto www.BBWInc.com. A slide presentation will be posted on the Company’s Investor Relations website that summarizes certain information in the Company’s prepared remarks from theearnings callas well as some additional facts and figures regarding the Company’s operating performance and guidance.









About Daniel Heaf









Daniel is a passionate and innovative leader with over two decades of experience executing transformational growth strategies across consumer goods, media, retail, and technology sectors. As Head of Nike Direct, Heaf oversaw 45,000 employees in 9,000 stores across 41 countries, managing the global direct-to-consumer (DTC) business. Under his leadership, Nike’s DTC business grew from $10.4 billion in 2018 to $22.3 billion in 2023. He also launched and expanded Nike’s portfolio of digital apps, including the Nike App, Nike Run Club, Nike Training Club, and SNKRS. Most recently, Heaf was Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer at Nike, where he built the Company’s Transformation Office and developed Nike’s corporate, functional, consumer, and geography strategies. Prior to Nike, Heaf served as Senior Vice President of Digital, Digital Marketing, Customer Service & Data at Burberry, where he helped reposition the brand as a digital innovator. At Burberry, Heaf increased digital sales from 5% to 15% and pioneered the livestreaming of fashion shows in partnership with Apple.







ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS:







Home of America's Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the Company's predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables the Company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at 1,895 Company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and 529 international franchised locations to an online storefront at





bathandbodyworks.com







(



as of February 1, 2025).









Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995









We caution that any forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) contained in this report or made by our Company or our management involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors, many of which are beyond our control. Accordingly, our future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Words such as “estimate,” “project,” “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “planned,” “potential,” “target,” “goal” and any similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. There are risks, uncertainties and other factors that in some cases have affected and, in the future, could affect our financial performance and actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements included in this report or otherwise made by the Company or our management.





We are not under any obligation and do not intend to make publicly available any update or other revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this report to reflect circumstances existing after the date of this report or to reflect the occurrence of future events even if experience or future events make it clear that any expected results expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements will not be realized. Additional information regarding these and other factors can be found in Item 1A. Risk Factors in our 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K, and our subsequent filings.









For further information, please contact:









Bath & Body Works, Inc.:





Luke Long





InvestorRelations@bbw.com





Media Relations





Emmy Beach





Communications@bbw.com





Brunswick Group





Darren McDermott







DMcdermott@brunswickgroup.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.