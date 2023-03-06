US Markets
Bath & Body Works adds third director, Third Point backs off proxy fight

March 06, 2023 — 08:09 am EST

Written by Svea Herbst-Bayliss for Reuters ->

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

NEW YORK, March 6 (Reuters) - Bath & Body Works Inc BBWI.N on Monday named veteran financial executive and board member Thomas Kuhn as a new director, ending a potential board challenge from billionaire investor Daniel Loeb's hedge fund Third Point.

Kuhn, a lawyer and former banker, joins the board at the end of the week as its third newcomer and was recommended by Third Point, the company said in a statement.

The hedge fund, which owns a 6% stake in the home fragrance and personal care retailer, had been laying the groundwork for a proxy fight after pushing the company to make changes for months. The firm said it will not nominate directors this year after the company added Kuhn to the board.

