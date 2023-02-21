US Markets
Bath & Body Works adds second new director amid pressure from Third Point

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

February 21, 2023 — 04:39 pm EST

Written by Svea Herbst-Bayliss for Reuters ->

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

NEW YORK, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Bath & Body Works on Tuesday named a veteran chief financial officer with expertise in capital allocation as a new director, marking the second time in two weeks the specialty retailer has expanded its board as it faces pressure from an activist investor.

Steve Voskuil, senior vice president and CFO at The Hershey CompanyHSY.N, will become the board's 12th member. He previously served as CFO of Avanos Medical, formerly Halyard Health. Before that he spent more than two decades at Kimberly-Clark Corporation in finance-related positions.

Last week Bath & Body Works added Lucy Brady, a senior executive at Conagra Brands CAG.N and consumer products veteran to the board, expanding the group to 11 from 10 members.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Richard Chang)

((svea.herbst@thomsonreuters.com; +617 856 4331; Reuters Messaging: svea.herbst.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

