Bath & Body Plans To Hire Over 30,000 Seasonal Associates To Meet Huge Demands During Holiday Season

September 08, 2025 — 09:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI), Monday announced its plans to hire over 30,000 seasonal associates across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico to meet strong demands during the holiday season.

The company intends to hire part-time retail associates to support its nearly 1,900 North American stores, along with more than 2,000 full-time roles at its five Ohio-based distribution centers.

The hiring is expected to ensure that the stores and logistics teams are fully staffed to support increased consumer demand.

Currently, BBWI is trading at $28.04, down 4.74 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

