BaTeLab Co. Plans Key Corporate Changes

BaTeLab Co., Ltd. has announced proposed modifications to its Articles of Association, including changes to its registered capital, share structure, and the number of board members, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM. The adjustments aim to align with Chinese law and the company’s situation, with details available in an appendix. These changes will only be enacted after a special resolution vote by the shareholders at the AGM.

