BaTeLab Co., Ltd. Postpones Board Election for Continuity

BaTeLab Co., Ltd. has announced a postponement in the election of its new board and supervisory committee, extending the terms of current board members and senior management to ensure operational continuity. Despite this delay, the company assures that its normal operations remain unaffected and commits to completing the election process promptly. Investors may view this as a sign of stability in the company’s governance during the transition period.

