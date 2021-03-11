Markets

BAT Unit Acquires 19.9% Equity Investment In Organigram - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - BAT Group has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Organigram Inc., a subsidiary of Organigram Holdings. Organigram Inc. is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada.?A BAT subsidiary will acquire a 19.9% equity stake in Organigram Holdings to become the largest shareholder, with the ability to appoint two directors to Organigram Holdings' board. The investment, valued at approximately 126 million pounds, was priced at C$3.79 per share.

To operationalise the collaboration agreement, a "Centre of Excellence" will be established to focus on developing the next generation of cannabis products with an initial focus on cannabidiol. BAT and Organigram will contribute scientists, researchers, and product developers to the Centre of Excellence. BAT and Organigram will grant each other a licence to certain intellectual property to enable the development of new and potentially disruptive products.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BTI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular