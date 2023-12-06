News & Insights

US Markets

BAT took a "big hit" on Russia sale, buy back unlikely, CEO says

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 06, 2023 — 05:01 am EST

Written by Emma Rumney for Reuters ->

Adds background in paragraph 2, CEO comments and background from paragraph 3

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco CEO Tadeu Marroco said on Wednesday that it had received some proceeds from the sale of its Russian and Belarusian businesses, but this was "far away" from their true value.

The maker of Lucky Strike and Camel cigarettes agreed to sell the assets to a consortium led by its Russian local management team in September, ending an 18-month long process to exit the world's fourth-largest cigarette market following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

At the time, BAT did not disclose the sale price or whether the deal included a clause allowing the company to buy back the businesses at a later date.

Marroco told analysts on Wednesday that BAT had taken a "big hit" on the sale.

"We had some proceeds... but overall you cannot lose perspective, that [they were] far away from the real value of the business given the circumstance that the deal was done," he said.

He added that the sale did include a buyback option, but the Russian authorities required this be restricted to two years, making it unlikely BAT would take up the option.

BAT had already recognised 629 million pounds ($792.35 million) in impairments and associated costs related to the sale by the time the deal was announced.

The company also announced a $31.5 billion impairment on some U.S. cigarette brands at its full-year pre-close trading update on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.7938 pounds)

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

((Emma.Rumney@thomsonreuters.com; +447391409253;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.