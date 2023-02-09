US Markets

BAT to complete sale of Russian business in 2023

February 09, 2023 — 02:12 am EST

Feb 9 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco BATS.L said on Thursday it expects to complete the sale of its Russian business to its local partner in 2023, as it looks to exit Russia, where it controlled almost a quarter of the market before the country invaded Ukraine.

