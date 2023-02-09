BAT to complete sale of Russian business in 2023

Corrects to "country", not "country's", in text

Feb 9 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco BATS.L said on Thursday it expects to complete the sale of its Russian business to its local partner in 2023, as it looks to exit Russia, where it controlled almost a quarter of the market before the country invaded Ukraine.

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra and Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

