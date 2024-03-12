BAT to buy back $895 mln shares in 2024 after ITC share sale

Rewrites paragraph 1 to focus on shares; adds background and context, CEO quote and share move

March 12 (Reuters) - Shares in British American Tobacco rose on Tuesday on news the company would buy back 700 million pounds ($895.30 million) worth of shares this year after selling down its stake in India's ITC ITC.NS.

BAT BATS.L had come under pressure from investors to reduce its stake in the Indian conglomerate as a route to resuming buybacks, after it disappointed the market by halting them last year to focus on reducing debt and investing in new products.

The company signalled in February it was looking to reduce its stake in ITC, and on Monday it said it was evaluating a possible disposal of a small part of its holding via a block trade.

On Tuesday, it said it would dispose of up to 437 million ordinary shares in ITC to institutional investors via an accelerated book build, cutting the Dunhill cigarette maker's shareholding to about 25.5% from about 29%.

"With this transaction BAT can accelerate the start of a sustainable buyback," CEO Tadeu Marroco said.

The company plans to buy back shares over a period ending December 2025, it said in a statement, starting with some 700 million pounds worth in 2024.

BAT shares are up around 3.7% since the start of this year, including Tuesday's gains.

($1 = 0.7819 pounds)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru and Emma Rumney in London; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Susan Fenton)

