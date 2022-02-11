BAT quarterly sales jump; announces 2 bln stg buyback

LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco BATS.L on Wednesday reported a 7% rise in fourth-quarter adjusted revenue to $25.7 billion as as more people shifted over to e-cigarettes and oral nicotine amid health concerns during the pandemic.

The world’s second-largest tobacco company also announced a dividend increase of 1.0% to 217.8 pence and a £2 billion share repurchase programme for 2022.

