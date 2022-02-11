US Markets

BAT quarterly sales jump; announces 2 bln stg buyback

Contributor
Richa Naidu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

British American Tobacco on Wednesday reported a 7% rise in fourth-quarter adjusted revenue to $25.7 billion as as more people shifted over to e-cigarettes and oral nicotine amid health concerns during the pandemic.

LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco BATS.L on Wednesday reported a 7% rise in fourth-quarter adjusted revenue to $25.7 billion as as more people shifted over to e-cigarettes and oral nicotine amid health concerns during the pandemic.

The world’s second-largest tobacco company also announced a dividend increase of 1.0% to 217.8 pence and a £2 billion share repurchase programme for 2022.

(Reporting by Richa Naidu in London; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

((richa.naidu@tr.com; Follow me on Twitter https://twitter.com/Richa_Writes; +1 312 636 8874;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular