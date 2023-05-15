BAT names finance director Marroco as CEO

Adds detail on Bowles and Marroco

May 15 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco BATS.L appointed finance director Tadeu Marroco as CEO on Monday, succeeding Jack Bowles who is stepping down after about four years.

Marroco has been with the tobacco firm since 1992 and was appointed to the board in 2019.

Director Javed Iqbal will be interim finance director while the group looks for a permanent replacement for Marroco, the company said.

