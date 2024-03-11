News & Insights

BAT mulls sale of 'small part' of stake in India's ITC

March 11, 2024 — 12:57 pm EDT

March 11 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco BATS.Lsaid on Monday that it was evaluating a possible disposal of a "small part" of its shareholding in India's ITC ITC.NS through an on-market block trade.

Bloomberg News first reported the news earlier on Monday.

