BAT mulls sale of 'small part' of stake in India's ITC

Changes sourcing after BAT confirmation

March 11 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco BATS.Lsaid on Monday that it was evaluating a possible disposal of a "small part" of its shareholding in India's ITC ITC.NS through an on-market block trade.

Bloomberg News first reported the news earlier on Monday.

(Reporting by Richard Rohan Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

