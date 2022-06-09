US Markets

BAT maintains 2022 outlook as talks to transfer Russian unit ongoing

Credit: REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

British American Tobacco said on Thursday it was still working towards transferring its Russian business and that it was confident in delivering its financial targets irrespective of how long it takes to offload the unit.

The maker of Lucky Strike and Newport cigarettes, which stuck to its 2022 revenue and earnings forecast, said annual global tobacco industry volume is seen down 3% due to the uncertainty over the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong and Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

