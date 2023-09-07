BAT Enters Agreement To Sell Its Russian And Belarusian Businesses - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - British American Tobacco p.l.c. said it has now formally entered into an agreement to sell its Russian and Belarusian businesses. The buyer is a consortium led by members of BAT Russia's management team. Post completion, the businesses will be known as the ITMS Group.

BAT's operations in Russia include a head office in Moscow, 75 offices and a manufacturing facility.

British American Tobacco stated that it remains confident of delivering full year guidance as set out at half year results on 26 July 2023.

