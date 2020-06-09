US Markets

BAT cuts profit, revenue forecasts as COVID-19 hits demand

Siddharth Cavale Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

British American Tobacco cut its annual adjusted profit and revenue forecasts on Tuesday, citing the impact of prolonged lockdowns in South Africa and Mexico and a bigger sales hit in countries including Bangladesh and Vietnam.

The Dunhill and Lucky Strike cigarette maker now expects constant-currency adjusted revenue growth in the 1%-3% range for 2020, compared with its prior expectation of revenue in the low end of a 3% to 5% range.

The world's second-largest tobacco group also cut its profit forecast, saying it now expects adjusted earnings per share to grow in the mid-single digit percentage range from its earlier forecast of a high-single digit increase.

The company also pushed its target for achieving 5 billion pounds in sales from its new categories - e-cigarettes, tobacco heating products and oral products - to 2025 from 2023-24 earlier.

BAT, however, kept its dividend payout target for the year, in contrast to rival Imperial Brands PlC IMB.L that cut its annual dividend by a third last month, in a bid to save cash during the coronavirus pandemic.

