BAT acquires Dryft nicotine pouches

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco BATS.L on Tuesday said it has acquired the nicotine pouch business of U.S.-based Dryft Sciences, expanding its range of oral nicotine products to 28 from four.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, although BAT said the acquisition has no impact on its deleverage targets.

(Reporting by Martinne Geller, editing by Louise Heavens)

