BAT acquires Dryft nicotine pouches

Martinne Geller Reuters
British American Tobacco on Tuesday said it has acquired the nicotine pouch business of U.S.-based Dryft Sciences, expanding its range of oral nicotine products to 28 from four.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, although BAT said the acquisition has no impact on its deleverage targets.

