Markets

BAT : Alan Davy, Director Of Operations To Step Down From Management Board

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - British American Tobacco plc (BATS.L, BTI) said that Alan Davy, Director, Operations will step down from the Management Board on 31st January 2021 and will leave the company on 31st May 2021.

Alan joined BAT in 1988 and has been with the Group for 32 years, 8 years of which as a member of the Management Board.

The company noted that Zafar Khan, currently Group Head of New Categories Operations, will succeed Alan as Director, Operations and will be appointed to the Management Board effective 1st February 2021. Zafar started with BAT in his home country of Pakistan 24 years ago.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BTI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular