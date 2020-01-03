BAT: FDA Flavour Guidance A Welcome Step Towards Stable US Vapour Market

(RTTNews) - British American Tobacco (BATS.L, BTI) on Friday announced that the U.S. FDA's Flavour Guidance is a welcome step towards returning the US vapour market to stability following a significant period of disruption and uncertainty.

"Importantly, the guidance is clear that flavours can return to the market place once they have been cleared through the PMTA process," the company noted.

The company noted the FDA's acknowledgment that a properly regulated vapour category continues to provide a credible alternative to smoking. The FDA also highlighted the important issue of preventing the access and appeal of vapour products to youth.

BAT Chief Executive Officer Jack Bowles said, ".. focus must now shift to enforcement to ensure vapour market regulations are effective. We have long said it is not the marketing of these products per se that is the concern, it is the irresponsible marketing of them that should be robustly addressed."

The company noted that the FDA guidance, together with the previously announced requirement to submit PMTAs by May 2020 for all products, would help ensure consumers have access to appropriately regulated, quality-assured products that do not appeal to or are accessible to youth.

BAT's US subsidiary, RAI Group, has already submitted one brand PMTA for VUSE Solo and is well positioned to submit applications for the remaining VUSE portfolio ahead of the deadline of May 2020.

