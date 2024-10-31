Bastion Minerals Ltd Requests Trading Halt Amid Entitlement Issue

Bastion Minerals Ltd (AU:BMO) has released an update.

Bastion Minerals Ltd has requested a trading halt on its securities pending an announcement related to the shortfall from its recent Non-Renounceable Entitlement Issue. The halt will last until the announcement is made or normal trading resumes on November 5, 2024. This move is part of the company’s strategic financial adjustments to address the entitlement issue shortfall.

For further insights into AU:BMO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.