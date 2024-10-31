News & Insights

Bastion Minerals Ltd Requests Trading Halt Amid Entitlement Issue

October 31, 2024 — 08:08 pm EDT

Bastion Minerals Ltd (AU:BMO) has released an update.

Bastion Minerals Ltd has requested a trading halt on its securities pending an announcement related to the shortfall from its recent Non-Renounceable Entitlement Issue. The halt will last until the announcement is made or normal trading resumes on November 5, 2024. This move is part of the company’s strategic financial adjustments to address the entitlement issue shortfall.

